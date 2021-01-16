WEST SWANZEY — Just over three years after a fire destroyed the Gallery at Knotty Pine Auction Service, a new self-storage facility is preparing to open on the same spot at at 787 West Swanzey Road (Route 10).
Store-It of Swanzey is set to open by Feb. 1, according to owner John Pappas, who also owned the longstanding auction house. The roughly 15,000-square-foot facility will have 111 units of varying sizes, with both climate-controlled and drive-up units available, Pappas said.
The drive-up units will be accessible 24/7, while the inside, climate-controlled units will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monthly rates for the storage units range from $59 to $167, according to Store-It’s website. The company is taking reservations for units now, Pappas said, and roughly 20 percent of the units have already been reserved.
Construction for the new storage facility started in October, Pappas said. The auction house that previously stood on the land burned down in an early morning blaze on Jan. 7, 2018.
About six months later, Pappas moved the auction business, now known as Keene Auctions, to a two-story brick building at 96 Dunbar St. in Keene. The second floor of that building has been rented out as climate-controlled storage units since then.
And with the COVID-19 pandemic presenting challenges to holding auctions at the facility, Pappas said he may add more storage units to the ground floor of the Keene facility.
“It’s hard to have live auctions right now” due to the coronavirus outbreak, Pappas said. “... If it continues being like 2020, then there’s a good chance I’ll convert it to storage.”
Pappas added that there are no immediate plans to add more storage units to the first floor of the Keene auction house, but at a meeting last month the Zoning Board of Adjustment did approve a request from the business, Store-It of Keene, to convert 4,900 square feet on the building’s first floor to storage space.
“It’s primarily something that I wanted to know that I could do,” Pappas said.