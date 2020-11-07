Stonewall Farm, the agriculture education nonprofit in Keene, announced last month that it will begin making “value-added” dairy products in response to new economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The farm, which sells milk produced by its cows to Stonyfield, the Londonderry yogurt company, Frisky Cow Gelato in Keene and other consumers, according to its website, said in a news release last month that it plans to use its existing facilities to process some of that raw milk for cheese, butter and cream products. Those products will also be available for purchase.
The decision to begin producing new dairy goods was “spurred by new economic realities” during the pandemic, which has affected consumer demand and pricing for raw milk, according to the release.
“There have been dairy cows at Stonewall Farm for over 150 years,” Julie Davenson, Stonewall Farm’s executive director, said in the release. “Creating our own value-added dairy products at the farm creamery will help assure the long-term sustainability of Stonewall Farm and its historic dairy operation.”
In conjunction with its decision to begin making value-added dairy goods, Stonewall Farm announced last month that it has hired Robin Anderson as its new dairy manager. Anderson, a certified cheesemaker, managed her family’s dairy farm and a milk-processing facility in her native Zimbabwe, according to the release. She will oversee Stonewall Farm’s new dairy production, in addition to its cattle herd and breeding program.
“I am so keen to begin turning our organic, regeneratively produced milk into tasty, nutritious dairy products for the surrounding community,” she said in the release.