Stocks extended their weekly rally as investors speculated the American economy would soon begin to emerge from a lockdown amid a glimmer of hope in the race to find a coronavirus treatment.
The S&P 500 posted a second week of gains — the longest run since mid-February — after the U.S. government issued guidelines toward restarting the economy. Gilead Sciences Inc. soared after a report that a group of patients were “seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms.” Meanwhile, Apple Inc. sank after Goldman Sachs recommended selling the shares. Oil traded near $18 a barrel. Treasuries fell.
Some other corporate highlights:
Boeing Co. plans to restart jetliner manufacturing in the Seattle area next week.
Procter & Gamble Co.’s organic sales rose 6 percent as the coronavirus pandemic prompted panic-buying of household staples.
Ford Motor Co. is taking its first drive through the high-yield market in years, looking to shore up liquidity after reporting one of its largest ever quarterly losses.
The week ended on an upbeat note for stocks after the White House issued guidelines for states to consider as they decide whether to relax stay-at-home orders and other social-distancing measures. The government is under pressure, with 22 million Americans applying for unemployment benefits in a month, erasing a decade worth of job creation.
