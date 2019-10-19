CONCORD — With the signing of Senate Bill 234 by Gov. Chris Sununu, the state has created a new Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development within the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
A news release from the department noted the law: “formalizes the state’s commitment to the businesses, natural assets and attractions that make up the outdoor industry, which employs nearly 38,000 people in New Hampshire and accounts for 3.3 percent of the [gross state product].”
“... [O]ur mountains, seacoast, lakes and trails provide a phenomenal and easy escape from the everyday and we should build on that to grow a healthy workforce and vibrant economy,” said Commissioner Taylor Caswell in the release.