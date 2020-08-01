With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling large in-person events like job fairs, the state has launched a new online resource to connect job-seekers with Granite State employers.
The new website, www.nhjobs.nh.gov, started in mid-July, and had nearly 1,200 job postings as of Thursday, many in long-term care facilities and manufacturing.
“This really started with the Governor’s stipend program for frontline workers in the long term care sector,” Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of N.H. Employment Security, said in a news release. “In working with those employers, we quickly realized there was a significant need for additional assistance with recruitment.
“We started building this new site and are now growing it beyond long term care to provide opportunities for employers in all sectors across New Hampshire with the ability to connect with Granite Staters looking to get back to work,” Lavers continued.
Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs, added that the portal plays a key role in reopening the state’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Reopening the economy in a responsible way includes helping employers and employees find opportunity,” he said in the release.
The interactive portal allows job-seekers to search openings by community and category. Employers who want to add their job postings to the site should contact NHES at covidrecruit@nhes.nh.gov.