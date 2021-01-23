GILSUM — A new wellness facility in Gilsum aims to boost clients’ physical and emotional recovery from illness or injury, or simply to help them remain healthy, using alternative treatments.
Restoring Eden opened earlier this month at 626 Route 10 — the former location of Bulldog Design and RJ Sports — after owner Audra Wilson purchased the property in September for $135,000, according to county records.
The business, which is branded as a holistic health and wellness center, is Wilson’s first commercial venture. She had worked in nursing since 2005, holding positions at a childbirth facility in Springfield, Mass. and also at Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene.
Wilson said she became passionate about holistic wellness during her recovery from Lyme disease a couple years ago. Whereas typical treatment for the disease often involves taking antibiotic medication, she also pursued alternative methods like herbal remedies.
“Through my healing, I was put on a more holistic, health-minded recovery,” she said. “… I took my experience as a good model.”
That model prioritizes a patient’s emotional and nutritional well-being, in addition to physical health, according to Wilson, a board-certified holistic health practitioner. She added, however, that it is meant to complement, not replace, traditional medical care.
Restoring Eden offers a sauna, deep-tissue massages, herbal remedies, long-term emotional coaching and halotherapy — a scientifically unproven salt-based treatment believed by some to offer numerous health benefits. The business, which has a large room where Wilson said small groups can maintain social distancing, also plans to offer yoga and group fitness sessions and may add martial-arts classes. She hopes to find a chiropractor, nutritionist and acupuncturist, as well.
For now, Restoring Eden is accepting clients — ranging from people in recovery to those seeking to remain healthy — by appointment-only, according to Wilson.
“I try to minimize how many people are in the space at a time,” she said. “We’re waiting for things to ease up as far as restrictions.”
She also plans to host a grand opening of the business Feb. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m., when attendees can tour the facility and meet practitioners.
The property, at the intersection of Route 10 and Church Street, was previously owned by the Keene screen-printing and embroidery company Bulldog Design, according to its owner, Joseph Tolman. It had been on the market since 2016, when Bulldog Design — which acquired previous property owner RJ Sports in 2013 — moved all of its operations to the Elm City, he said.