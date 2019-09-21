A pop-up Halloween store is back in Keene, a clear indication of the season.
Spirit Halloween is operating in the Riverside Plaza on Winchester Street between Sun Tan City and Verizon.
With more than 1,300 stores across the country, New Jersey-based Spirit Halloween is the largest specialty retailer for the holiday in the U.S., offering costumes, décor, party goods and accessories.
The business often temporarily sets up in vacant spaces in shopping centers and malls from as early as July to mid-November.
Spirit Halloween has occupied the former Shaw’s supermarket space in the Riverside Plaza for the past few years, but with construction gear up this year to fill that with multiple tenants, the seasonal company found a new home nearby.