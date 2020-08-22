It’s only August, but a new pop-up store in Keene is already in the Halloween spirit.
Spirit Halloween, at 16 Ashbrook Road, which previously housed Party City, opened Aug. 8, and will remain open through early November, store manager Lisa Morse said this week.
The national store, which opens retail locations seasonally and operates a website year-round, has come to Keene each of the last several years, Morse added. This year, Spirit Halloween, which has more than 1,300 locations nationwide, will have additional New Hampshire stores in Amherst, Concord, Manchester, Nashua and West Lebanon, according to its website.
The Keene location offers animatronic Halloween decorations, an addition this year, as well as a variety of costumes, accessories and standard decorations.
“People love it so far,” Morse said.
Spirit Halloween in Keene is currently open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. As Halloween approaches, the store will gradually extend its hours. In the two weeks leading up to Halloween, it will be open until 11 p.m., Morse said.
Spirit Halloween is hiring seasonal employees right now. Anyone interested in applying can visit Work4Spirit.com.