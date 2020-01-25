A vacant space in Keene’s West Street Shopping Plaza is being subdivided.
On the north side, the former home of Mattress Firm, got a permit from city officials to split the space into two. One will have roughly 2,100 square feet and the other will be about 2,600 square feet, according to the application filed with the Keene Community Development Department.
Because the city department typically works with contractors on building permit applications, staff said they don’t know if there are tenants planned for the subdivided spaces.
The plaza, anchored by Hannaford Supermarket, is owned by Realties Inc. and Ellis Robertson Corp.