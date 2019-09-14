PETERBOROUGH — In January, as SoClean announced a planned move into the former Eastern Mountain Sports headquarters, CEO Bob Wilkins told The Sentinel the company was already planning to expand even more, possibly adding another facility.
The company, which manufactures devices for cleaning CPAP machines which are used by people with sleep apnea, moved to Peterborough’s Vose Farm Road business park from Massachusetts early in 2018. It already manufactures its products overseas and has warehouses and call centers across the country. Last week, though, it made good on Wilkins’ promise, announcing a new facility in Kalispell, Mont., that it says will eventually employ “upwards” of 250 people.
SoClean plans to fill 80 to 100 positions in the first year at its new Montana facility.
“We see Kalispell as an ideal location to expand our offices into the West,” said Wilkins. “Our goal is to leverage the talented personnel locally and create additional jobs and business opportunity.”
The firm said the Kalispell location will serve as the company’s second North American office and will operate as a technology hub, customer call center and sales location. SoClean also has locations in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
This week, the firm announced a new partnership with Walmart and other retailers the company says will expand its reach by “millions of potential new customers worldwide.” In addition to its products being available online at Walmart.com, the firm agreed with Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada and Alliance Healthcare in the United Kingdom.
Also last week, the firm settled a $10 million lawsuit filed in 2018 by an Australia-based distributor. SoClean was sued on April 2018 by SoClean2 Pty Ltd. in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts for $10 million in lost profits after SoClean terminated its distribution contract with the company.
The terms of the settlement between SoClean and the Australia-based distributor, SoClean 2 Pty Ltd., have not been made public, but the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript reported that court records show both parties requested the case be dismissed in August. The newspaper said the parties first informed the court in June that they were working out a settlement agreement.
SoClean 2 filed its suit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts claiming the Peterborough company had violated the distribution agreement by selling the devices directly to consumers.
The Australia firm claimed it was supposed to have exclusive rights to distribute SoClean’s products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan.
It also said that SoClean’s allegation that it ended the relationship due to SoClean2’s failure to pay invoices in a timely manner was merely a pretense to allow SoClean to move forward on selling to customers directly.
SoClean still faces a second lawsuit, filed by a Florida-based competitor, 3B Medical Inc., maker of the Lumin CPAP cleaner. 3B’s suit claims that SoClean makes false statements about its device’s cleaning method, giving SoClean a market advantage over 3B.