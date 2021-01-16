The Keene Sentinel holds a wide-ranging career event on Thursday, Jan. 21, in partnership with Fenton Family Dealerships, Savings Bank of Walpole and Keene State College. Attendees can register at ticketelf.com/events to attend at no cost.
Presented over the Zoom platform, The Keene Sentinel Virtual Job Fair kicks off at 9 a.m. with an interactive keynote speech featuring Krystal Hicks, founder and career strategist at JOBTALK, LLC, of Portsmouth.
Hicks’ talk, “Getting competitive: How to stand out in a saturated market,” will guide attendees to make the most of their experiences, helping them present themselves in the best possible light to prospective employers or for advancement in current jobs.
JOBTALK was launched in 2018 by Hicks, who says on her website, “I decided to create JOBTALK after years of having to apologetically say ‘no’ to people who fell ‘outside’ of my job’s direct client-base.
“I remember working at the University,” she says, “and I would have parents calling me saying, ‘I know you have been working with my son/daughter this year, and I was wondering ... could you take a look at my resume?’
“I hated not being able to help people due to a lack of time/bandwidth on my part, or sometimes a conflict of interest dictated by my employer,” she says. “I do this work because I love it, and because I’ve seen time and time again how even the tiniest course corrections in someone’s process can make all the difference in their search or situation.”
At the close of Hicks’ speech, virtual booths open for the 15 vendors who are taking part in the fair. Attendees can chat with employers in the booths, leave information, such as a resume, and collect information on any of the employers. The booths are clearly marked on the career fair’s website, a link to which is provided to all attendees. Current jobs that each company needs to fill will be posted in the virtual booths. Here are the employers who will be available with representatives at the fair:
Brattleboro Retreat
Hinsdale School District
Electronic Imaging Materials
Hubbard, LLC
Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth Hitchcock-Keene
Work Ready NH
C&S Wholesale Grocers
W.S. Badger
Fenton Family Dealerships
Lepage Bakery
Keene School District
TPI Staffing
Masiello Employment
Savings Bank of Walpole
The Keene Sentinel
SCORE: Entrepreneurship
At 10:15 a.m., William Taranovich Jr., a volunteer/mentor with SCORE, will focus on the topic “What makes a good candidate?” Taranovich, founded T&T Power Equipment in Concord in 1991 and grew the company to four locations in New Hampshire and Maine. With SCORE, Taranovich specializes in advice on mergers, acquisitions and startups along with family business strategies.
Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole (SBW), and Tamara Richardson, vice president of human resources and inclusion officer for New Hampshire Mutual Bankcorp, will speak at 11:15 a.m. on the subject: “Landing the interview – three phases to success.”
Bodin has been president of SBW since July 2018. He previously held the position of senior VP/CFO at the bank for eight years. Mark has a passion for organizational and staff development and believes businesses of all types have responsibilities to their communities.
Richardson has been in her current role since January 2020. She previously held the role of VP, human resources officer for SBW, where she worked for 24 years and was responsible for all areas of human resources and payroll administration.
Attendees break for lunch at 12:15 and can, at any time over the day, check in on the booths.
Sessions start up again at 1:15 p.m. with “The art of networking,” presented by Heather Turner, a small busines mentor with SCORE. Turner, with years in the hospitality industry, is a veteran of Toastmasters International and lives in South Sutton, N.H. Turner is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and has spent more than 20 years in the restaurant business.
At 2:15 p.m., “Skilling up for a career change,” is presented by Donna Dailey, owner and career counselor for New England Career Services, LLC, of Nashua. Dailey brings more than 20 years of professional experience providing vocational expert services. She provides services for resume development and career counseling.
And at 3:15 p.m., the sessions close with “How to interview remotely,” staged by Sabrina Adams, a human resources generalist and recruiter for Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth-Hitchcock. Adams has been a human resource specialist and recruiter for the Air National Guard as well as Cheshire Medical Center.
Terrence L. Williams, president of The Keene Sentinel, said he is delighted to partner with Fenton Family Dealerships, Savings Bank of Walpole and Keene State College to present the job fair.
“It’s hard to wrap your arms around the job market these days,” he said. “Some business sectors are suffering and displaced workers from those companies need to find work. In other sectors, it’s a struggle to find the needed talent.
“We hope to provide some assistance to local companies seeking to fill jobs and to those who have found themselves without employment due to the pandemic.”