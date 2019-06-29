Keene Publishing Corp., publisher of The Sentinel, SentinelSource.com and other area publications, recently recognized five longtime staff members for their service with and contributions to the company.
At a staff ceremony on June 25 celebrating The Sentinel’s 220th year, publisher Thomas M. Ewing presented milestone service awards for 35 years’ service to circulation office manager Ken Croteau; for 20 years’ service to advertising sales representative Christie Wright; for 15 years’ service to mailroom staff member Ryan Bourke; and for 10 years’ service to features editor/editorial assistant Avery Reekstin.
Also, president and chief operating officer Terrence L. Williams presented an unsung staff member award to press foreman Brian Ahern. Based on input from the entire staff, this award recognized Ahern for his quiet effectiveness and high level of professionalism, achievement and reliability.
Each of the awards was accompanied by a gift from a local advertiser.
Keene Publishing Corp. is a diversified multimedia news organization that serves Keene and the Monadnock region through The Sentinel and its online offerings on SentinelSource.com and other websites and digital plaforms, through a range of targeted print and online products, including magazines such as the weekly ELF culture, entertainment and living publication, the monthly Parent Express and The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough and the bi-monthly Monadnock Table, and also with commercial printing services.