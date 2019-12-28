Sensing a shift of the Main Street makeup, a Keene restaurant is moving into the breakfast game.
Situated between Ye Goodie Shoppe and the space that formerly housed Brown Computer Solutions, Fritz specializes in Belgian fries with an array of toppings and dipping sauces, as well as burgers, salads and sandwiches.
But the owner, Michael Rigoli of Swanzey, said he plans to add breakfast options to the menu, citing Brewbakers Cafe’s impending departure from Main Street.
The restaurant will soon offer coffee and tea, with plans to add iced tea in the summer. The next phase will include freshly baked muffins and croissants, which Rigoli said will be available within the next couple of weeks.
Fritz’s full breakfast menu is slated to roll out by the end of January, with staples such as eggs, pancakes, burritos and sandwiches.
“Our breakfast sandwiches are great. They’re the best in town,” Rigoli said. “We make them for ourselves.”
To add a unique flavor, he borrowed an idea from an eatery in another state: waffles made with cinnamon roll dough.
With the addition of breakfast, Rigoli said he hopes more people will take advantage of the outlets and Wi-Fi and use the space to work on their laptops.
This was a rough holiday season, he said, noting a decline in sales. The goal is that the new menu will generate enough revenue over the next six months to make up for some of those losses. If that doesn’t pan out, Rigoli said, his restaurant may not see another winter.
For more information, go to fritzkeene.com or call 357-6393.