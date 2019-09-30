The New Hampshire Trust Co. in Keene has been bought by a subsidiary of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp — which also oversees Savings Bank of Walpole.
The acquisition was announced this morning, as was a related move: the wealth management division of Savings Bank of Walpole will also join that company, which will eventually be renamed New Hampshire Trust & Wealth Management.
Those working at the two local firms will remain here, the company said in a news release.
The relationship will become effective upon final regulatory approval.