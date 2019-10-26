Keene has a new beauty salon. Keene native Megan Kondrat, now a Hinsdale resident (and selectwoman), opened Blush Style Boutique at 305 Marlboro St. on Sept. 28.
Kondrat has 12 years of experience as a stylist at a variety of local salons, but dreamed of stepping out on her own.
“Being a busy mother myself both with work and my community, I understand the benefit and necessity of making time for yourself and want to encourage women to do that and feel confident when they leave Blush,” Kondrat said.
She’s joined at Blush by Molly Tempore, a Keene resident with seven years of styling experience. Both are graduates of Paul Mitchell schools, but have kept up with new trends through continuing ed courses.
“We really want to specialize in the health and wellness and growth of [our clients’] hair,” Kondrat said.
The salon is open by appointment only, though Kondrat said if someone walks in while she or Tempone are there, they’ll be glad to help them. Kondrat can be reached at 209-5503; Tempone at 831-2708.
A grand opening will be held Nov. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m.