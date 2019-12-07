BRATTLEBORO — A clothing and home furnishings business is closing this month after 16 years.
Vicki Gohl of Walpole first opened Ruggles & Hunt in her hometown, but that shop closed last January. She expanded the business to 79 Main St. in Brattleboro nearly four years ago, and the storefront will shutter Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.
“A couple of things have really radically changed in this area,” Gohl said.
She pointed to demographics, noting that the population of older, wealthy residents have aged out of communities. Gohl also cited a lack of parking in downtown Brattleboro and added that, in the few available parking areas, people are “in effect bombarded by panhandlers.”
She announced in August that her Brattleboro store would be closing.
“It’s like watching a car crash in slow motion. I’ve been living with this for a long time,” she said.
Ruggles & Hunt offered a variety of gifts and home furnishings, though Gohl said women’s clothing was undoubtedly the most important aspect of the business.
Through Dec. 15, everything in the store will be at least half off, with more discounts likely to come as the closing date nears. For more information, call the store at 802-579-1900.