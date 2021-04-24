TROY — An Indian restaurant that closed its downtown Keene location last year due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has reopened in Troy.
Royal Spice held a soft opening Tuesday at its new location at 199 North Main St., and is open for takeout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. throughout the week. The restaurant will celebrate a grand opening Sunday at noon, after which it will be open for dine-in, takeout and delivery, owner Perpy Abdullahu said.
The soft opening went well, Abdullahu added, and she and her husband Sushant Dhuri, the restaurant’s chef, are thrilled to reopen.
“We got some old customers back, and some new ones from Troy,” Abdullahu said. “I think people were very happy that we are back.”
Royal Spice closed its location at 8 Winter St. in Keene last May, after about two-and-a-half years there. At the time, Abdullahu told The Sentinel that they hoped to reopen a smaller eatery in about a year, if economic conditions around the coronavirus outbreak improved.
The Troy restaurant is smaller and more manageable, Abdullahu said, with a total of about 50 seats, roughly half the capacity of the Keene location. And whereas Royal Spice’s Keene store had only indoor seating, the new spot in Troy has tables in front and back patios, she said.
Abdullahu and Dhuri, who live in Keene, found the new location on one of their trips back from Boston, where Dhuri was working as a chef at a friend’s Indian restaurant during Royal Spice’s roughly 11-month hiatus.
“I have a good feeling that this will work,” Abdullahu said of the new location, adding that the restaurant has expanded its menu to include beef dishes.
In June, Royal Spice plans to open for breakfast on the weekends, Abdullahu added, offering a mix of American and Indian dishes starting at 7 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Until then, she said, Royal Spice will be open for dine-in service, takeout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.