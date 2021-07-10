New Cheshire Medical award goes to Infectious Disease staffers
Cheshire Medical Center created a new award to honor staffers who stepped up in an extraordinary way during a crisis or challenging period — in this case the COVID pandemic.
The inaugural RISE (Resolve, Integrity, Sacrifice, Exceptional Service) to the Occasion award was presented to infectious diseases physician Aalok Khole and infection preventionist Mary Pierce, members of the Infectious Disease department.
Khole, who started at Cheshire in August 2019, and Pierce, who joined the hospital in December 2019, were relatively new to the organization when the first COVID-positive patient in New Hampshire was announced in early 2020. According to a news release announcing the award, both played a pivotal role in guiding the organization through unprecedented challenges.
“We’ve honored Aalok and Mary with this award to recognize their excellence — for going well above in their roles in this organization,” said President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso. “Their dedication, wisdom, and guidance have been extraordinary. On behalf of the entire senior operations team, I want to recognize and show our gratitude for your ability to meet the needs of leadership, along with every person in this organization, all of our patients, and everyone in this community.”
As an infectious diseases physician — a board-certified and fellowship-trained physician who treats acute and chronic infections caused by bacteria, parasites, fungi and viruses — Khole consults inpatients and outpatients and serves as the physician lead for Cheshire’s outpatient antimicrobial therapy program, epidemiology and infection control program, and antimicrobial stewardship program.
Pierce, a registered nurse, works to protect both patients and staff from hospital-acquired infections and serves as a facility resource in antimicrobial stewardship, data analytics and process improvement. Infection preventionistPs often work in conjunction with other health care epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, and local, state and federal authorities.