HCS adds three to its board of directors
Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene recently elected three new members to its board of directors.
Ann Heffernon of Keene is a local businesswoman with extensive sales and retail management experience. She also is a member of the Elm City Rotary and volunteers for numerous organizations, including Monadnock Family Services, Linda’s Closet, The Community Kitchen, Planned Parenthood and Red Cross blood drives. She is a graduate of the University of Vermont.
Virginia Jordan of Westmoreland has held senior level marketing positions with several national companies, most recently as senior vice president of marketing at New Chapter in Brattleboro. She holds an MBA with a dual concentration in finance and entrepreneurship from the University of Rochester William E. Simon Graduate School of Business Administration in Rochester, N.Y., and a B.A. from Dartmouth College.
William Schofield of Jaffrey is the founder of Residential Resources Inc., serving those with developmental disabilities in four states. He is currently its chairperson and advisor. Schofield has a doctorate from the University of Illinois.
The board also elected Julie Greenwood of Keene as chair, Jane Larmon as vice-chair, Eric Horne as treasurer, and Julie Green as secretary. Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services serves 52 communities in southwestern New Hampshire with visiting nurse and supportive services that enable people of all ages to recover at home.