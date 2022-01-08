Whitney Brothers’ Nature View Serenity Pod for preschool and kindergarten classrooms received a 2021 Good Design Award from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design.
An international jury of design experts selected the 2021 Good Design Award recipients from more than 1,100 new product submissions by companies in 49 countries. Awards were based on aesthetic merit, materials selected, craftsmanship, ergonomics, innovation, sustainability and functionality. Recipients were announced Dec. 23.
The jury cited the graceful curved design and imagery of the Nature View Serenity Pod as “an inventive interpretation of a study carrel that brings the calm of nature indoors and creates an inviting personalized space for children.” Multiple pods can form an S-shape, semi-circle, horseshoe or myriad other configurations to create an aesthetically pleasing and flexible learning space without compromising visibility for adult supervision. The Nature View Serenity Pod also serves as a functional partition for social distancing, the company noted, a necessity amid the realities of COVID-19.
The Nature View Serenity Pod is the newest item in Whitney Brothers’ Nature View Collection, the first biophilia-inspired furniture assortment designed for early learning environments. Scientific studies show biophilic design can reduce stress, enhance creativity, focus clarity of thought and improve well-being — benefits the Keene-based company recognizes as especially important to young children.
“Good design is one of the most powerful forces in our lives,” said Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, architecture critic and the museum’s chief curator of the Good Design program. “These awards celebrate the game changers, the innovators, the visionaries, and the pioneers and rewards the brilliant minds who believe our world can be better a better place through design. I wish to congratulate the award winners for setting the highest standards in their industry.”
In its 71st year, the Good Design Awards program is organized annually by the museum in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd.