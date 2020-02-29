Masiello Group cites its top sales agents
Agents from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group’s 34 offices in New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont were recognized for their achievements in real estate sales. They include:
In Brattleboro — Darlene Conca, Chris Long, Steve Schoppmeyer, Jamie Watson, Monica Sumner and Kate Barry.
In Keene — Nancy Proctor, Nancy Thompson, Ryan Goodell, Carol Slocum, Shirley Marcello, Denise Thomas, Christine Houston, Pat Paquette, Edie Fifield, Michelle Howe, Pam Bruder, Elaine Hall, Susan Doyle, Jillian Exel, Rochelle Bunton, Laurie Mullett, Nancy Panza, Barnard, Kim Curry, Bob Tisdale, Timothy Keating and Kimberly Matson.
In Peterborough — Cathy Cambal-Hayward, Denise Whitney, Lisa Sheridan and Bill Taylor.
They’ll be honored at a company awards ceremony at the Grappone Center in Manchester on March 10.
Bellows Falls attorney named to lawyers group
BELLOWS FALLS — Christopher S. Moore of Rockingham has been certified as a member of Lawyers of Distinction.
Moore’s practice focuses on real estate, civil litigation and estate planning. He’s an agent for First American Title Co. and a member of the American and Vermont Bar Associations. Moore is a founding Member of the Vermont Trial Lawyer’s Association.
No more than 10 percent of attorneys in any given state are certified. Members are accepted based upon evaluation of their qualifications, license, reputation, experience and disciplinary history.
Corning Keene plant earns EPA designation
Corning Specialty Materials in Keene is one of nine Corning Inc. manufacturing facilities to earn the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry designation.
To meet the challenge, industrial sites must increase energy efficiency by at least 10 percent in five years or less. Twenty-seven Corning facilities worldwide have achieved the designation so far.
Among the moves made in Keene to reach the goal were replacing thousands of light bulbs with LEDs in production areas and office spaces, and installing recycling systems to save water.