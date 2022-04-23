Katie Beam of Swanzey, Peter Bowman of Walpole and Christopher Hamblet of Keene are among new corporators confirmed by vote at the N.H. Mutual Bancorp’s annual meeting.
Beam graduated from UNH with degrees in psychology and justice studies and has worked for Liberty Mutual for 10 years within the claims division. She has served as the treasurer for the Hooper Hill Hoppers snowmobile club since 2013.
Bowman has lived in Walpole since graduating dental school in 2008. His dental practice in Walpole has expanded to include multiple doctors, hygienists and additional procedures since its purchase in 2009.
Hamblet attended St. Lawrence University, graduating with a B.S. in psychology with a minor in Spanish. He worked in Boston for several years in the financial industry and commercial real estate industry. He moved back to Keene in 2004 and earned his master electrician’s license in 2009. In 2013 he became the third-generation owner and president of Hamblet Electric.
Corporators help ensure the success of N.H. Mutual Bancorp and its sister companies — Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, NHTrust and Savings Bank of Walpole. A corporator’s most important responsibility is the election of members of the organization’s Board of Trustees and to act on any bylaw changes that come before them.
Larissa Baia of Concord, Sabrina Dunlap of Hopkinton, Christopher Emond of Epsom, Angie Lane of Manchester, Thomas Milligan of Gilford, Pedro Nunez-Bautista of Pelham, Emily Ricard of Concord and Evan Stowell of Somersworth were also named corporators.
Harrisville barn project among award-winners
A project described as “Guest House, Music Recording Studio, Utility Barn” in Harrisville was among the 2022 N.H. Home Design Award winners.
Winning in the Specialty Design category, it was designed by Sheldon Pennoyer and Jasmine Pinto, Sheldon Pennoyer Architects in Concord.
The 13 winners will be featured in the May/June issue of N.H. Home.