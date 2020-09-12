New MoCo building cited for planning
The MoCo Arts building on Roxbury Street in Keene was one of four projects earning Plan NH Merit Award Program honors.
The awards honor “projects that demonstrate how the built environment can have a positive impact on a community,” Plan NH said in a news release. The four were announced at a virtual event on Sept. 9.
Key players in the project cited by Plan NH included Keene firms kcs-ARCHITECTS, Brickstone Land Use Consultants, WV Engineering Associates and DEW Construction.
The other award winners were: Bank of NH Stage in Concord; 23 Ammonoosuc in Littleton; and the Madbury Public Library.
Cardio rehab program receives accreditation
Cheshire Medical Center’s cardiovascular rehabilitation program received accreditation from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies.