Co-op board names entire staff to highest honor
The Monadnock Food Co-op Board of Directors named the co-op staff the 2020 Cooperator of the Year during its virtual annual meeting Oct. 23 in Keene.
“When panic shopping set in, the staff was there in the aisles and at the registers as they suddenly became essential workers,” said Derek Galligan, board secretary. “Through the flour shortages and toilet paper rationing, they remained calm and consistent in their work. They helped us to feed our families and were witness to our fears and concerns as we all processed the landscape of the new world we were now part of.”
The Monadnock Food Coop’s Cooperator of the Year Award is given out annually to recognize a member-owner, vendor, staff member or co-op partner who exemplifies cooperative values, integral to cooperatives throughout the world. These values include self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, equity, solidarity, honesty, social responsibility, openness and caring for others.