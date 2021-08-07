Financial advisor earns partner recognition
Kimberly Place, vice president, financial advisor for Keene-based NHTrust, has been recognized as an Elite Advisor by Infinex Investments Inc., NHTrust’s investment services partner.
Elite Advisor status is granted annually to the top 50 Infinex financial advisors nationwide, ranked by revenue production and good standing for all risk and compliance measurements.
Place joined NHTrust in 2018 as assistant vice president and chartered financial consultant, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience in financial management. She was promoted to vice president in April 2020.
Place holds a degree from Champlain College and is a graduate of the American College of Financial Planning. She has also earned designation as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor and Chartered Financial Consultant.
Auto dealer makes ‘best employers’ list
SWANZEY — Monadnock Ford in Swanzey was named one of the 100 Best Dealerships to Work For for 2021 by Automotive News.
The trade publication noted the recognition was based on survey results and congratulated Dealer Principal Vadim Makhlis.
ServPro franchise receives award
WESTMORELAND — ServPro of Cheshire Co. in Westmoreland received the Chairman’s Silver Award for outstanding revenue performance during ServPro’s annual National Convention in Orlando, Fla.