HR group adds two members to board
Julie Pearson and Margie Guhne have joined the board of directors of the Greater Monadnock Society for Human Resource Management.
Pearson is the regional director for Masiello Employment Services and has been with that company for 10 years. She is past president of Rotary Club of Keene, and on the board of directors for Friends of Distant Hill. She has a bachelor’s degree from Franklin Pierce College and has maintained a staffing professional certification through the American Staffing Association since 2012.
Guhne is a payroll administrator for N.H. Ball Bearing, with over 30 years of human resources and payroll experience in government, professional accounting and manufacturing. She has been a member of the Society of Human Resources and a member of the HR Collier Chapter in Naples, Fla., since 2003. Her roles included ambassador, certification, membership, sponsorship, diversity and foundation chair, secretary, workforce readiness committee member and chapter president in 2008. She has held certification and membership with the American Payroll Association since 2000.
United Way names officers, new award
Monadnock United Way announces the appointment of Ed Guyot, MBA, CPA, CGMA and partner in the public accounting firm of John G. Burk & Associates-Keene, as chair of the MUW board of directors. Guyot was elected during the 2021 Monadnock United Way Annual Meeting, which also saw the awarding of the first ever Ken Jue Award named for longtime member and former board chair Ken Jue.
Jue was honored with the the inaugural award in his name as he transitioned off the board of directors after seven years. According to a news release, the award recognizes Jue’s “deep commitment to community by championing initiatives that impact the lives of those living in our region; promoting and engaging in deep collaboration; and ensuring that people have the opportunity to participate in solutions affecting their lives.”
Guyot has been a member of the MUW board since 2017. He most recently served as treasurer.
Other officers elected at the February meeting included Vice Chair Katie Cassidy Sutherland, AIA, LEED, AP and principal of kcs Architects; Treasurer Alex Kapiloff, MBA, CPA, CGMA, vice president of Kapiloff Insurance; and Secretary Elizabeth Coppola, account executive at The Richards Group.