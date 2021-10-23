Humane society director lauded at magazine’s annual awards event
SWANZEY — Monadnock Humane Society Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth was one of 17 business leaders honored by NH Business Review during its 19th annual Business Excellence Awards on Oct. 6. Collinsworth was selected from 17 nominees in the nonprofit category.
Collinsworth has led the organization since 2016. She was nominated by Susan Peterson of Jaffrey and society board member Val Starbuck of Spofford.
Among the initiatives and accomplishments they cited, Collinsworth introduced creative community-wide programs like Animal Safety Net, which reduces anxiety for pet parents who are in domestic violence situations, in rehab or homeless, and gives them the opportunity to house their pets for free until they are able to bring their pets back to a safe home environment.