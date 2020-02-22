Masiello Group extends its deal with Better Homes and Gardens
The Masiello Group has signed a long-term renewal to extend the Keene-based regional real estate firm’s affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate into the next decade.
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group was one of the original affiliates when it joined the national network in 2008. It was the first multi-state company to affiliate with the brand.
The Masiello Group, owned by President and CEO Chris Masiello, was founded in 1966 by Masiello’s father, James.