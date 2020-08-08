Westmoreland SERVPRO franchise wins award at 51st national event
WESTMORELAND — SERVPRO of Cheshire County received the Chairman’s Silver award during SERVPRO’s 51st annual convention, held online July 6-9.
Richard and Susan Paul, Derek Paul and Ryan Paul of SERVPRO of Cheshire County accepted the award.
“It has been a challenging year for our business, because we had to balance delivering the world-class service that SERVPRO is known for with taking extra precautions to protect the health and well-being of both our team and our clients,” noted Richard Paul.