Roundup Apr 9, 2022

Two area companies win BAE awards

Two area firms received BAE Systems "Partner 2 Win" Supplier of the Year awards at a virtual symposium held March 29.

Corning Inc. of Keene was named Subcontractor of the Year. GS Precision Inc. in Brattleboro received the award for Precision Strike & Sensing Solutions.

The awards were based on 2021 performance.