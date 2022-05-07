William Fenton, president of Toyota of Keene and Fenton Family Dealerships, was recently re-elected to a two-year term on the New England Toyota Dealer Advertising Board of Directors. Fenton was also appointed by the board to serve on the Toyota National Dealer Advertising Committee as the New England representative.
The national board’s responsibilities are to review and approve all media and national advertising campaigns. Fenton will represent all 71 Boston Region dealers.
Fenton has been a Toyota dealer in Keene for 36 years, has served on the Toyota Dealer Council and is an 18-time winner of the Toyota President’s award. He received the Time Dealer of the Year Award in 2018 for the Eastern Region.
G.S. Precision buys gear manufacturer
BRATTLEBORO — G.S. Precision Inc. has acquired F.T. Gearing Systems, a provider of highly engineered gears to the aerospace and defense industries.
Headquartered in Aldershot, England, F.T. Gearing is a critical supplier within the aerospace supply chain, providing complex, tight-tolerance precision gear components used in next-generation aircraft engines, actuators, and fuel systems.
Brattleboro-based G.S. Precision is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.