Construction awards include KSC project
CONCORD — Associated Builders and Contractors’ New Hampshire/Vermont Chapter recognized the region’s best construction projects at its 22nd annual Excellence in Construction awards program Oct. 29.
Fifteen projects from 12 contractors received awards, including DEW Construction Corp., parent of MacMillin Construction, which received the Excellence in Construction Award and the Chairman’s Best of Best Award for its work on the SAU 95/Windham School District offices.
Eckman Construction of Bedford received a merit award for its work on the Cohen Center for Holocaust & Genocide Studies at Keene State College.
NGM parent changes name, brand slightly
The Main Street America Group, corporate parent of NGM Insurance in Keene, recently unveiled a new name and brand — Main Street America Insurance.
“Main Street America Insurance is a clear statement of who we are and what we do and aligns with our mission and vision to be a national multi-line brand in the independent agency channel by the end of 2024,” said Chris Listau, president and CEO of the Jacksonville, Fla.-based firm.