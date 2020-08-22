Brattleboro hospital wins three PR awards
BRATTLEBORO — In its 30th Annual Lamplighter Awards, the New England Society for Healthcare Communications honored Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with three awards for health-care marketing.
The Lamplighters honor excellence in health-care communications throughout New England. The 2020 competition included 282 entries, judged by other health-care marketing societies across the country.
BMH received two Bronze awards, for Excellence in Writing and Excellence in Publications, for its special Year in Review 2019 edition of the Healthwise Magazine, printed by Howard Printing of Brattleboro.
The hospital also received a Gold award for Excellence in Video Production for Television Advertising, for its “Clinical Recruitment” video produced by Mondo Mediaworks of Brattleboro.
Thirteen honored at Kurn Hattin Homes
WESTMINSTER, Vt. —Thirteen staff members received awards at the Kurn Hattin Homes for Children All Staff Meeting on Aug. 19.
Eleven were recognized for the longevity of their service.
25 years: Susan Kessler, assistant executive director;
20 years: Thomas Fontaine, science teacher;
15 years: Suzanne Peltier, houseparent, and Heather Longe, development office manager;
10 years: Rory Longe, school custodian;
5 years: Keri Newton, former dean of students, John Reed, assistant to residential life, and houseparents Robert Siegel, Meranda Chandler, Wendy Burke and Daniel Barile.
Two staff members received Above and Beyond Awards for stepping up to take on responsibilities outside of their normal role: Carol Bazin and Clint Plante, co-assistant directors of residential life.