Monadnock chapter nets human resources honor
The Society for Human Resource Management recently awarded the Greater Monadnock Society for Human Resource Management its EXCEL Platinum Award for the chapter’s accomplishments in 2020.
The EXCEL award is given to state councils and chapters within the society to recognize major accomplishments, strategic activities and tactical initiatives that elevate the HR profession.
The EXCEL Award can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum.