Keene asphalt plant earns commendation
Brox Industries Inc.’s Keene plant received a Diamond Achievement Commendation from the National Asphalt Pavement Association for Excellence in Asphalt Plant/Site Operations.
This marks the fifth consecutive Diamond Achievement Commendation received by the Keene plant, which produces hot mix asphalt products and high-quality aggregates.
According to a news release from Brox Industries, NAPA Diamond Achievement Commendations are awarded to companies “that demonstrate dedication to ethical and responsible operational practices and excellent products.”