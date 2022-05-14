We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Yvonne Goldsberry and Nathalie Houder of Walpole and Zach Luse of Keene have joined the Savings Bank of Walpole Board of Directors.
Goldsberry is president of the Endowment for Health in Concord. She’s had a long career in public health, including 10 years in various leadership positions at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Houder recently became vice president for Finance and Administration at Keene State College. She’s held many financial leadership positions, including as chief financial officer for Auto Europe Group. Houder is on the Cheshire Medical Center Board of trustees where she recently completed two terms as board chair.
Luse is the founder and CEO of Paragon Digital Marketing in Keene.
All three have served as corporators of the bank for a number of years.
Nonprofit volunteer recruitment fair slated
Representatives from over a dozen Monadnock area nonprofit organizations will be seeking volunteers on Tuesday, May 17, from 3-7 p.m. in the Blastos Room at the Keene Ice Arena on Marlborough Street.
Interested residents are invited to learn more about volunteer opportunities, agency needs and how individuals can be involved in ways that accommodate their schedules.
Represented agencies include CASA of New Hampshire, Community Volunteer Transportation Co., Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption, Feeding Tiny Tummies, Friends of the Keene Public Library, Keene Public Library, Monadnock Habitat for Humanity, Monadnock Humane Society, Monadnock Region Afterschool Collective, Monadnock RSVP Center, Monadnock United Way, Hundred Nights Shelter, Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility, Keene Family YMCA, Keene Senior Center, The Community Kitchen and the University of New Hampshire 4-H Program.
Greeters for the event will be students involved in the Keene High School Interact club. Attendees will have the chance to win raffle items throughout the evening. Each participant will receive three tickets when they arrive.