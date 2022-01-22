Vermont Weaving wins business-plan contest
Vermont Weaving Supplies of Putney was named winner of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.’s 2021 Windham County Economic Development Program Business Plan Competition.
Owner Dena Moses was presented the award during a Jan. 14 webinar. Moses will receive a cash grant of $20,000, $5,000 from Amazon Web Services and technical assistance from Vermont Manufacturing Extension and BDCC.
Fifteen companies applied for the competition, with six submitting final business plans. The Business Plan Competition was launched Sept. 1 and was reviewed by a panel of judges unaffiliated with the development credit corporation.
During the webinar, Moses provided an overview of her winning business plan and vision for growing her company. “Whether or not I had won, the process of analyzing different parts of my business and putting together a plan has been critical,” Moses said. Her business is built on 25 years of experience as a weaver, trainer and supplier, but took off in new ways during the pandemic. Funds must be used to reach milestones outlined in the business plan submission. To receive the full award, milestones must be reached within one year.
The Business Plan Competition was judged by a panel of local entrepreneurs and commercial lenders: Brian Holt, co-owner, 1A Coffee; Leda Scheintaub, entrepreneur, owner, Dosa Kitchen; Andrew Rackear, entrepreneur; Ellen Capy, founder, Mocha Joe’s; Peter Carvell, senior commercial banking officer, Brattleboro Savings & Loan; Michael Alexander, owner, RecycleAway.
The 2021 Windham County Economic Development Program business plan competition was developed specifically to encourage and support growth-oriented, scalable businesses. These criteria were prioritized in an effort to create new job opportunities to help replace the wages lost due to the closure of the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Plant.
Cheshire Medical passes the test as baby-friendly
The Women’s and Children’s Health Unit at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate, recently passed the re-designation review process to maintain its Baby Friendly designation through 2025.
This demonstrates Cheshire is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund for optimal infant feeding support in the first days of a newborn’s life.
Cheshire is on a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 590 of which are in the United States.