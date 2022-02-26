Seventeen Cheshire Medical Center physicians have been named by their peers as among the best doctors in New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire Magazine’s annual “Top Doctors” survey of the state’s doctors.
Physicians are named to this list by recommendations by their peers from around the state. The March/April issue is on newsstands now.
“This type of recognition highlights our longstanding commitment to advance the health and wellness of the patients and families we serve. Every aspect of our offering — from pregnancy and birth to pediatrics, and from primary care to cancer care — reflects our emphasis on delivering outstanding care and compassionate service to every patient during every interaction,” said Cheshire’s President and CEO Don Caruso. “Congratulations to the providers recognized this year.”
New Hampshire Magazine recognized the following Cheshire physicians as “Top Doctors”: Barbara A. Bates, MD (family medicine); Paul C. Bettinger, MD (hand surgery); H.E. Guy Burman, MD (surgery); Todd F. Dombrowski, MD, MS (rheumatology); Sherry A. Guardiano, DO (rheumatology); Cherie A. Holmes, MD, MSc (orthopaedic surgery); Michael F. Kasschau, MD (family medicine); Nicola Kreglinger, MD (endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism); Gregory Leather, MD (orthopaedic surgery) Lisa A. Leinau, MD (hospice and palliative medicine); Jessica S. Payton, MD (pediatrics); Matthew J. Rockacy, MD (gastroenterology); Anthony H. Presutti, MD (orthopaedic surgery); Gregory P. Seymour, MD (dermatology); Mark B. Silbey, MD (orthopaedic surgery); Marni A. Silverstein, MD (pediatrics); and Andrew G. Tremblay, MD (family medicine).
The Works among hottest casual eateries
The Works Café was named one of QSR Magazine’s 40/40 hottest startup fast casual restaurants in the country.
The article read, “After 30-plus years in operation, The Works Café remains true to its original mission of serving wholesome food, but it’s also ready to enter a new era of growth and evolution.”
Richard French, founder and CEO, has a long history in the food business. He launched Bagel Works, in Manchester, Vt., in 1988 after graduating from the University of Vermont. French has spent more than three decades growing his café concept.
“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by QSR’s 40/40,” said French. “The past two years have provided challenges for everyone; however, we did our best to use it as an opportunity for company reflection and growth.”