Walpole bank among top to work for, again
Savings Bank of Walpole was named a 2021 Best Bank to Work For in the United States for the fifth consecutive year by American Banker Magazine.
The bank ranked 55th out of the 90 banks named on the “Best Banks” list — which represents the top 2 percent of community banks in the country. It was one of only two banks from New Hampshire to be included.
The Best Banks to Work For Program, started in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, recognizes banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.
“As a small, local bank, being included on American Banker Magazine’s Best Banks to Work For list is a great honor for Savings Bank of Walpole,” said Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole. “It takes teamwork and the results rely heavily on staff participation and engagement.”