Local orthodontist becomes ICD fellow
The International College of Dentist USA Section has presented Dr. Lance Miller with a membership plaque, a gold lapel pin and a gold key symbolic of this fellowship for conspicuous service rendered in the art and science of dentistry.
According to the organization, “Dr. Lance Miller exemplifies the core values of integrity, leadership and service.” He was inducted as a fellow of the International College of Dentists at its 86th annual convocation, held virtually on Dec. 12.
Miller owns Miller Orthodontic Specialists in Keene, Brattleboro and Rindge.