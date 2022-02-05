Whetstone owners top chamber entrepreneurs
BRATTLEBORO — David Hiler, and Tim and Amy Brady, owners of Whetstone Brands — including Whetstone Craft Beers, Whetstone Station Brewery and Taproom, and River Garden Marketplace in Brattleboro, and Kampfires Campground, Inn & Entertainment in Dummerston — were named Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce “2021 Entrepreneurs of the Year” at the organization’s annual meeting, Jan. 25.
Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce Director Greg Lesch said that the Bradys and Hiler were honored with the Entrepreneurs of the Year Award “for their amazing foresight and ability to look well beyond what is possible, for their risk-taking … and for their heartfelt love of our town.” The award comes at a particularly auspicious time for the group as Whetstone Station Brewery, the trio’s first project together, celebrates its 10th anniversary.
“Having grown up in and around Brattleboro this is a special honor for me,” said Hiler. “When we started Whetstone Station 10 years ago, it just seemed like a great business opportunity. But as we pursued other avenues in the following years, we just kept coming back to Brattleboro as an ideal place to continue to invest. It has a strong supportive community, appreciative visitors, a conscientious business environment, but most of all, people talk to each other here.”
Most recently, in 2021, the team purchased and renovated the former Strolling of the Heifers’ River Garden space on Main Street in Brattleboro, partnering with Handbuilt Market to join a traditional craft market with a long, bright bar, upgraded kitchen, emphasized glass vaulted ceilings, river views and event spaces, now called River Garden Marketplace.
C&S gets designation for employee rights
Keene-based C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., an industry leader in supply-chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, is proud to announce that it has again received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. C&S joins more than 840 major U.S. businesses that also scored top marks this year, earning the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ equality.
The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to more than 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms, and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.
The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
non-discrimination policies across business entities;
equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;
supporting an inclusive culture; and
corporate social responsibility.
Ted’s gains award for customer service
Ted’s Shoe & Sport was named a winner of a Gold Medal Service Award for Outstanding Customer Service by Footwear Insight magazine.
Ted’s Shoe & Sport was featured in the November/December 2021 issue of Footwear Insight, along with 69 other winners of the Gold Medal honors.
The Gold Medal Service Awards are presented to stores that earn a score of 70 or better based on the results of a mystery shopping evaluation authorized by Footwear Insight and conducted by an independent third party mystery shopping firm. Ted’s Shoe & Sport achieved its recognition by earning points on 26 criteria involved in the shoe-buying process, starting with “how promptly were you greeted,” to the measuring of the shopper’s foot, all the way through the check-out process and the quality of the bag the shopper received on the way out the door.
“Ted’s Shoe & Sport, as a 2021 Gold Medal Service Award winner, is being recognized as one of the best shoe stores in the nation,” said Cara Griffin, editorial director of Footwear Insight. “We evaluated more than 100 stores, and those that earned a spot on the list represent the absolute best of those stores.”
Peterborough Realtor earns certification
Peg Walsh of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty in Peterborough has been awarded the At Home with Diversity certification from the National Association of Realtors.
Walsh joins more than 21,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification after completing a course addressing topics of fair housing, diversity and business planning development.
The program is designed to meet the nation’s fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR’s members with knowledge to expand homeownership opportunities for a more inclusive and equitable future.