6 area farms get Co-op Farm Fund grants
Six area farms have received more than $27,000 from the 2020 Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund. Abenaki Springs Farm of Walpole, Green Wagon Farm of Keene, Pete’s Stand of Walpole, Picadilly Farm of Winchester, Stonewall Farm of Keene and Windyhurst Farm of Westmoreland together received $27,411 from the fund.
Abenaki Springs Farm will build a wash/pack shed for its certified organic vegetable farm.
Green Wagon Farm will purchase “harvest carts” to improve the ease and efficiency of harvesting strawberries and other crops.
Pete’s Stand will purchase a potato planter, potato digger and wholesale packaging materials to scale up its potato production.
Picadilly Farm will purchase a set of precision vacuum seeders for field seedings of root crops and greens.
Stonewall Farm will build a 14x100-foot caterpillar tunnel to expand its spinach production into the winter and will purchase a shade cloth to offer a cool growing space in the summer.
Windyhurst Farm will increase its milk tank storage from 2,000 to 6,700 gallons.
The Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund, created in partnership with the Cheshire Country Conservation District, has a mission to support local farmers in increasing sustainable food production and wholesale sales to contribute to a thriving local farm economy.
Since 2017, the Farm Fund has awarded more than $59,000 to 14 farms.
“Our Farm Fund is an essential way to invest in the future of local, sustainable farming in our region,” said Michael Faber, Monadnock Food Co-op general manager. “It helps ensure we have a healthy, local food system for our community.”
Funds are provided by donations from Monadnock Food Co-op and its shoppers, and from the You Have Our Trust Fund of the N.H. Charitable Foundation.
Information: monadnockfood.coop/farmfund.