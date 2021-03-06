Peterborough chamber lists its 2020 honorees
PETERBOROUGH — The former Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2020 Spirit of Excellence award winners.
The chamber’s 2020 Gala event, at which the announcement would normally come, had not taken place when the global pandemic shut down operations last year. The chamber subsequently merged with its Keene counterpart.
The 2020 Business of the Year was Tribals, Rugs by Hand and Peterborough Art Academy & Gallery, both owned and operated by Michaela Chelminski.
The Man of the Year was Peterborough Fire Chief Ed Walker. Walker has been a long-time member of the Peterborough Rotary Club and chaired the pancake breakfast. He has championed a partnership with Peterborough Fire & Rescue and Monadnock Community Hospital to be the hospital’s ambulance provider. He has been a big part of “Be The Change,” the community’s Behavioral Health Task Force, and teaches the Youth Mental Health First Aid class.
The Woman of the Year was Mandy Sliver. Sliver was involved in the leadership of the Peterborough Women’s Club and has been on the steering committee of the 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock. She is involved in the quality-review process at the River Center as a volunteer tax preparer and serves the organization as board treasurer/chair of the finance committee. She is the associate director of Leadership NH.
The Nonprofit Organization of the Year was Community Volunteer Transportation Co. CVTC has coordinated transportation for those in the Monadnock Region for 10 years, providing rides to essential destinations such as doctor appointments, social services, pharmacy and grocery shopping, for no cost.
The Pinnacle Award winner was Sharon Smith. Smith has volunteered on the leadership team of “End 68 Hours of Hunger,” as a long-standing member of the steering committee of 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock, with Union Congregational Church, with the “America Reads” program at the Peterborough Elementary School, and as an officer of the “Friends of the Library.” She is a corporator/supporter of the 1833 Library Project and has been involved with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program for more than 28 years. The award is presented to someone who works hard to start and/or support an initiative that improves the quality of life for either a particular group or the entire community.
The Paul Hobbs Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year Award was Nuttin’ Ordinary, run by Adam Hamilton and Josh Velasquez. As a zero-waste manufacturer, they take pride in creating foods that are both earth friendly and sustainable. They’ve grown their business from a local market in the Peterborough area to having distribution at Whole Foods, Wegmans and Market Basket.
12 Cheshire Medical doctors among NH best
Twelve Cheshire Medical Center physicians have been named among the best doctors in New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire Magazine’s annual “Top Doctor” survey.
The March/April issue features a cover profile of Cheshire’s Chief Medical Officer Cherie A. Holmes (orthopedics).
Honored among the best in the state are Barbara A. Bates, Family Medicine; Paul C. Bettinger, Orthopedics; Todd F. Dombrowski, Rheumatology; Sherry A. Guardiano, Rheumatology; Gregory Leather, Orthopedics; Lisa A. Leinau, Palliative Medicine; Anthony H. Presutti, Orthopedics; Matthew J. Rockacy, Gastroenterology; Mark B. Silbey, Orthopedics; Andrew G. Tremblay, Family Medicine; and Jill M. Winslow, Hematology Oncology.
Keene justice of peace to speak at conference
Keene Justice of the Peace Jane Rokes is among the featured speakers at the Justice of the Peace Association’s annual New Hampshire conference.
Her topic at the virtual event is The Use of Strong and Well-Timed Testimonials.
It will be held March 13 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Information or to register: JPus.org/conference or 203-255-7703.