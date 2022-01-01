Tewksbury named to most influential business leaders list
Gregg Tewksbury, president and CEO of N.H. Mutual Bancorp, has been named by N.H. Business Review as one of the 200 most influential business leaders across the state for the second year in a row.
The N.H. 200 award is an initiative by the editors of the N.H. Business Review, who choose and profile the most prominent and influential business leaders within New Hampshire.
Tewksbury, who served as president and CEO for Savings Bank of Walpole for 12 years beginning in 2005, was appointed president and CEO of NHMB in 2017. NHMB is the shared services organization supporting Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole and NHTrust. He is also the Director of the Community Bankers Association of New Hampshire, a member of the Cheshire Medical Center Board of Trustees, and a member of the American Bankers Association Communications Council.
“I’m extremely grateful for this recognition,” Tewksbury said. “I’m proud to have the opportunity to lead a team of employees that truly embody our companies’ values of accountability, mutuality, excellence, respect, integrity, teamwork and stewardship both at the office and in our communities.”