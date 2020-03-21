United Way honors fundraising stars
Monadnock United Way recognized seven local businesses and their employees for their contributions to the 2019 annual fundraising campaign. One individual was also singled out.
The Gold Circle Award was awarded to C&S Wholesale Grocers, Markem-Imaje and The Timken Co. for achieving the highest annual campaign totals.
The Trailblazer Award was awarded to Janos Technology and Noyes Volkswagen for achieving the highest per capita giving in a first-year or re-invented employee campaign.
The Enterprise Award was awarded to The Keene Sentinel for conducting a workplace campaign with an exceptional level of inspiration, creativity and enthusiasm.
The Spirit of Monadnock Award was awarded to Electronic Imaging Materials for exemplifying the spirit of the region through outstanding efforts of community support.
The Community Excellence Award was awarded to Chelsea Plummer of C&S Wholesale Grocers for her exceptional level of inspiration, creativity and enthusiasm toward the annual fundraising campaign.