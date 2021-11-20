Chamber seeking award nominations
The Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominees for its 2021 Business of the Year Award.
The Windsor Brooks Business Award winner is chosen by a committee comprising representatives from the last five years’ winning businesses.
The selected organization will be recognized at the chamber’s Annual Gala on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Anyone may nominate a company/organization or self-nominate for the award. Nominees don’t have to be chamber members.
The winners are chosen based on weighted criteria.
Some of what may be considered includes community involvement; success/health of the business or organization; and general impression.
Involvement may include financial or other support; giving employees leeway to volunteer; demonstrating a strategy/commitment to community involvement. Nominations should outline three projects of value to the community the nominee played a significant part in making happen.
Evidence of success may include meeting financial goals; employment in the region; providing positive products/services to the community; and being a recognized leader in the community or its industry.
The impression may be affected by the nominee’s reputation as a good business and participation/contributions to the chamber.
At its discretion, the selection committee may request clarifications or supplemental information.
Please describe, in a couple of paragraphs, why you think your nominee deserves this recognition, and send by email to info@keenechamber.com by Monday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m.