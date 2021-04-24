Mark B. Silbey, an MD at Cheshire Medical Center, received the 2020 N.H. Service Award from the N.H. Athletic Trainers’ Association. The award recognizes non-athletic trainers from various backgrounds who have made outstanding contributions to athletic training in New Hampshire.
Keene State College Athletic Training Program Director Wanda Swiger presented the award to Dr. Silbey earlier this month at Cheshire Medical Center.
“Through his leadership and advocacy for the athletic training profession, and in partnership with Dr. Cherie Holmes and Tate Erickson, ATC, Cheshire Medical Center’s Orthopaedics Department has become a leader in the state of New Hampshire in the utilization of the athletic trainer in a physician’s office,” said Dr. Swiger in a statement. “By creating a multidisciplinary health care team, the athletic trainers work side-by-side with physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and others to provide a unique but quality health care model to the residents of the Monadnock region.”
Silbey helped introduce the practice of using certified athletic trainers as primary clinical support staff with orthopaedic surgeons in New Hampshire. He serves as the medical director of the sports medicine program, which supports Keene High School, Monadnock Regional High School, Fall Mountain Regional High School and the Keene SwampBats. He is also the team physician for Keene State College’s athletics department.
Silbey has provided sports medicine care since 1992 and joined the orthopaedics department as an orthopaedic surgeon at Cheshire Medical Center in 2001.
He has been a sports medicine consultant to the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team, the Cincinnati Reds, the U.S. Soccer Federation and the Sarasota Ballet Company of Sarasota, Fla. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine.