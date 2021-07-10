Radically Rural, a two-day national summit Sept. 22-23 on issues of concern to small cities and towns, recently announced its keynote speaker.
Sarah Rocker is a postdoctoral researcher at the Northeast Regional Center for Rural Development at Penn State University. She’s an expert on rural food networks, supply chains and domestic food policies. Her current work examines how small and mid-sized food producers can coordinate to build networks for rural and urban communities. She says she is passionate about sharing information on the power of these systems for building thriving and sustainable communities.
Rocker will speak on her recent involvement with a USDA-sponsored pandemic “rapid response” research project. This year-long project, “Local Food Systems Response to COVID-19,” launched in the height of the pandemic, enabled real-time research and engaged support for diverse food and agriculture sectors across the nation.
She’ll share insights from this research and the disruptions, adaptions and innovations as food and agricultural businesses pivoted in response to the pandemic and other crises, including a social reckoning for justice, power and equity.
Rocker holds a doctorate degree in rural sociology and a master’s degree in public administration.
Her speech on Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. will open Radically Rural.
Radically Rural is hosted by The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship.
For more information, to register or to purchase tickets, go to www.radicallyrural.org