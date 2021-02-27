The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the restaurant and lodging industry has been devastating, with plummeting revenues combined with lost jobs.
Despite the estimated 200-plus restaurants that have since closed their doors so far in New Hampshire during these challenging times, some in the greater Monadnock Region are still holding on and adapting their business models to safely stay afloat.
“We suspect it’s north of a couple of hundred restaurants that have closed, but we don’t know honestly, collectively what that number looks like,” Mike Sommers, president and CEO of the N.H. Restaurant and Lodging Association, notes.
While some businesses enjoyed a relatively strong summer season, as the seasons changed and fall turned to winter, those busier days are falling by the wayside as case numbers continue climbing — causing diners and travelers alike to become a bit apprehensive about going out.
Sommers says that the pandemic has been devastating, especially for the casual dining, fine dining restaurant segment, but also for pretty much lodging as a group. While citing how corporate travel is pretty much nonexistent at this point and how the leisure travelers are also down, Sommers says that when recently talking to a couple of hotels, he learned that their business is down 50 to 70 percent year-to-date.
While some restaurants fared pretty well in the summer because of outdoor dining, Sommers explained that getting into the fall business started to take a turn for the worse. He says since Halloween, it has dropped off the face of the earth.
“A lot of restaurants I’m talking to are telling me that they’re down 60, 70 percent in business just since Halloween,” Sommers says. “So, that’s certainly concerning, and we’ve still got a good solid three and a half months of winter ahead of us.”
In the meantime, Sommers notes that what these businesses need is financial assistance — the ability to make it from here until the early part of April, when the weather warms up enough for outdoor dining.
“The failure rates of businesses as we get into January and beyond are just going to become untenable,” Sommers says. “We just can’t afford to have that.”
As it is, Sommers cites how some restaurants are already making the difficult decision to essentially close for the winter season. However, between now and when those restaurants reopen, others run the risk of closing down completely.
On the national level, restaurant sales are still below the levels they were at pre-pandemic in the early months of 2020. According to the National Restaurant Association, eating and drinking establishment sales are more than $12 billion — or 19 percent — below average January and February levels. Additionally, the restaurant industry is still 2.1 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels, according to the association.
Owner of Delightfully Delicious Cafe Bakery in Brattleboro, Laura Sage says her business may not make it to April for the café’s eighth anniversary. The pandemic, she says, has impacted her business substantially. “It has basically put us out of business,” Sage notes.
Since the number of COVID-19 cases has been going up post-holiday, the number of customers has significantly decreased. Sage had closed the café completely in the spring for six months and reopened in September to half-capacity; she offered indoor dining and take-out. “But since the cases have been getting worse, I have gone from 75 to 100 people a day down to 15, 20 maybe,” Sage says.
Right now, Sage is involved in a local food program; the cafe will be open for food prep and pick-up days — but the rest of the week, the cafe will be closed. “So if that program goes away, then I’m closing my doors,” Sage says.
Restaurants and eateries in the area depend heavily on tourism, which was down in Vermont and New Hampshire. In Vermont, the impact the pandemic has had on tourism has been severe. Going back to March, the state is now over $1 billion down year over year in travel spending, according to the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing. In New Hampshire, Lori Harnois, director of N.H. Travel and Tourism, says that 2020 was unlike anything the state’s tourism industry has experienced before. However, she notes that it is still too early to tell the extent the pandemic has had on New Hampshire’s economy.
Lodging has also felt the hit. Latchis Hotel and Latchis Theater in Brattleboro, which is dependent on tourism dollars, explains Jon Potter, director. Potter notes that tourists also bring energy, an interest, a passion and joy in being in Vermont and the loss of that is deeply felt. In the spring, Potter says Latchis Hotel and Theater were down about 96 percent of their total business.
“Over the months of the late summer into foliage, our business picked up to the point where it was approaching 50 percent of where it typically is,” Potter says. “We had an October that was very pleasing for us, very good for us but obviously with the uptick in [COVID] cases … and the caution that people are exercising in general, our hotel business has fallen way off again, and that’s been from about the beginning of November on, and it’s hard to see when that will reverse itself.”
Potter adds there are opportunities available for both Vermont and New Hampshire tourism in the short run as tourism begins to slowly rebound in the sense that people may not want to travel far at any one time.
“We did see a fair amount of in-state Vermont tourism to Brattleboro and to the Latchis over the summer, and I wonder if that’s a tourist habit that will continue — exploring your own region and being a tourist in your own state or nearby,” Potter says. “That’s something that maybe will linger from this and hopefully be helpful.”
While those operating hotels or running restaurants have been some of the hardest hit during the ongoing pandemic, some across the river in the Monadnock Region have had some success considering the circumstances.
Waterhouse Restaurant in Peterborough saw relatively strong sales in the summer months.
“During the summertime, our sales were actually higher than they’d ever been, overall, but that was partly because some of the other area restaurants had to close for other reasons,” says manager Jeffrey Abbott.
The restaurant’s patio drew customers in through the summer until the early days of December. Outdoor patio heaters helped in the colder days of late fall. Waterhouse Restaurant also shifted its business to include more take-out meals — including promoting home meal replacements, take-and-bake style offerings, and online ordering. Inside, Waterhouse invested in a bipolar ionization air filtration system and worked on the social distancing of patrons.
While many restaurants face uncertainty heading into the New Year, the owner of Jim Eddie’s Restaurant in Keene, Jimmy Tempesta, is actually planning expand and move to a larger location. The name of this new establishment — next door to the Best Western (where Willie Mac’s and Waxy O’Connors Irish Pub once were) — is Tempesta’s Restaurant. The new location will offer more space for staff, customers and more parking, he notes. The target date for opening is April. 1, depending, of course, on the state of COVID-19. In the meantime, he’s keeping Jim Eddie’s open.
“So I’m going to just try to barely hang on here for the next two or three months and just try to keep my employees on,” Tempesta says of his 23 workers. The new restaurant, he says, will be “a nice warm, family restaurant … I’m going to bring the exact same food that I have here [at Jim Eddie’s], and I’m going to just bring it over there — the same hospitality, the same food, the same warmth of the dining room.”
While Tempesta admits this is a scary move, especially with the uncertainty of COVID, he believes it’s better to be nervous and scared going into something than being cocky.
“In life, you don’t know when it’s going to be over, and I said to my wife, ‘if we bring the same feeling and the food, what’s the difference of the walls around us?’ They’re coming for the hospitality, they’re coming for the food, they’re not coming for the building,” Tempesta says.