BRATTLEBORO — A brewery will host a grand opening of its new space next weekend.
David Hiler, co-owner of Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery on Bridge Street, announced last spring that the business planned to branch out and open a second production facility in town.
The brewery at 39 Frost St. is about four times the size of the station on Bridge Street, Hiler said this week, and it will expand production from a 3.5-barrel system to a 15-barrel system.
“This is designed to solve the problem of running out of beer, which we do basically every weekend,” he said.
There are four priorities for the new space, Hiler said: fill more taps at the restaurant with Whetstone beers; offer more crowlers to sell; allow more event coverage; and distribute Whetstone products to other facilities.
The Frost Street space has a small tasting room and will sell cans and crowlers, but Hiler said the goal isn’t to make the facility another destination like the riverside restaurant.
To celebrate the opening of the new space, the public is invited to a kickoff event Aug. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. with lawn games and food from the Rollin’ Stone, a mobile vending truck Whetstone Station bought and custom built within the past year.
These events will continue on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. at Frost Street, Hiler said.
Information: facebook.com/whetstonestation.
— Sierra Hubbard, Sentinel Staff